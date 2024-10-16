Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stretch of the M61 has been closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles this morning.

Police have shut the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 for Chorley and 6 for Horwich.

The crash happened shortly before midnight and emergency services remain at the scene this morning.

The northbound carriageway was also closed for around an hour but has since reopened.

National Highways said the southbound carriageway is “likely to remain closed throughout the morning” and drivers are advised to find alternative routes. A diversion route is in place - see below...

“Due to the nature of the incident there are no times for the reopening of the carriageway at this stage,” said a spokesperson for National Highways.

The motorway closure has also led to 'severe delays' on the A6 Chorley Road southbound between the B5408 Blackrod Brow and the A6027 De Havilland Way.

Statement from National Highways

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M61 in Lancashire is closed southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Horwich) following a serious multiple vehicle collision.

“Lancashire police are leading the response to the incident and are in the process of carrying out investigation work at the scene.

“National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors are in attendance and assisting with strategic closures on the approach.

“Due to the nature of the incident there are no times for the reopening of the carriageway at this stage.”

Diversion route

Exit the M61 southbound at J8

At the M61 J8/A674 roundabout, follow A674 westbound for approx. 1 mile.

At the A674/A6 roundabout, follow the A6 southbound for approx. 10 miles.

At A6/A6027 roundabout, follow the A6027 eastbound for approx 1 mile.

At the A6027/M61 Jct 6 roundabout, rejoin the M61 southbound.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs.