M6 LIVE: Air ambulance lands at crash scene between Preston and Lancaster

Police are urging drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 this morning - just days after a separate incident saw 14 motorists dangerously drive the wrong way to avoid tailbacks.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.

“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.”

Today’s call for patience follows an incident last Thursday when 14 drivers turned around and drove the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster to avoid crash-related delays.

