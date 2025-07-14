Live

M6 LIVE: Air ambulance lands at crash scene between Preston and Lancaster

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:48 BST
A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the M6 southbound between Preston and Lancaster this morning.

Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene.

Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.

The force said the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) is also closed at junction 33 and is advising motorists to seek alternative routes this afternoon.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates...

M6 closure as air ambulance lands at scene of Lancs crash

12:57 BST

Watch: Drivers share video from scene of M6 'pile-up' in Lancashire

Watch: Drivers share video from scene of M6 'pile-up' in Lancashire

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene
Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | Pamela James

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/driver-captures-scene-of-m6-pile-up-in-lancashire-5222986

12:56 BST

M6 crash prompts plea from police after previous wrong-way incidents

Police are urging drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 this morning - just days after a separate incident saw 14 motorists dangerously drive the wrong way to avoid tailbacks.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.

“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.”

Today’s call for patience follows an incident last Thursday when 14 drivers turned around and drove the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster to avoid crash-related delays.

Find the full story HERE.

Police urged drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6
Police urged drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 | National Highways
12:54 BST

Drivers face long delays on M6

Drivers face long delays on M6

12:42 BSTUpdated 12:45 BST

Witnesses share images of the scene on closed M6

Witnesses share images of the scene on closed M6

12:38 BST

Highways England give update on when traffic will start moving on M6

Highways England give update on when traffic will start moving on M6

Traffic stopped on the southbound M6 near Junction 33 for Lancaster - July 14, 2025
Traffic stopped on the southbound M6 near Junction 33 for Lancaster - July 14, 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/highways-england-give-update-on-when-traffic-will-start-moving-on-m6-5222963

12:17 BST

M6 and A6 closures after serious crash between Preston and Lancaster

M6 and A6 closures after serious crash between Preston and Lancaster

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene
Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | Pamela James

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/m6-and-a6-closures-after-serious-crash-between-preston-and-lancaster-5222680

12:17 BSTUpdated 12:26 BST

Plans to release trapped traffic

National Highways say emergency crews are working on plans to release traffic caught within the closure on the M6 in both directions.

12:15 BST

National Highways give update to backlog on M6

National Highways give update to backlog on M6

Traffic stopped on the southbound M6 near Junction 33 for Lancaster - July 14, 2025
Traffic stopped on the southbound M6 near Junction 33 for Lancaster - July 14, 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways say emergency crews are working on plans to release traffic caught within the closure on the M6 in both directions.

12:13 BST

Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6

Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6

Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6
Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6 | NW

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/m6-and-a6-closures-after-serious-crash-between-preston-and-lancaster-5222680

