M6 collision closes three lanes and causes severe traffic delays
A crash on the M6 has closed three lanes and caused a backlog of traffic.
Three of four lanes are closed northbound between J31 Preston and J31A Ribbleton and motorists should expect severe delays.
National Highways: North-West said: “3 (of 4) lanes closed on the #M6 in #Lancashire northbound between J31 #Preston and J31A #Ribbleton due to a collision.”
National Highways Traffic Officers are on currently on the scene, thank you for your patience.