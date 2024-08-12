M6 collision causing traffic build up between J34-35
Lancashire Police had reported earlier that the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster was closed for around two-and-a-half hours from 1.10am this morning due to a road traffic collision.
It has since reopened but is causing a backlog of traffic.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Good morning Lancashire, we let you know earlier that the M6 between J34-35 had closed due to a road traffic collision.
“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.”
They added: “There is still some residual traffic however that has built up and so if you don’t need to travel immediately.
