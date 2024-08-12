Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision on the M6 between J34-35 has caused a traffic build up.

Lancashire Police had reported earlier that the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster was closed for around two-and-a-half hours from 1.10am this morning due to a road traffic collision.

An earlier collision on the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster is causing a backlog of traffic. | Google

It has since reopened but is causing a backlog of traffic.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Good morning Lancashire, we let you know earlier that the M6 between J34-35 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.”

They added: “There is still some residual traffic however that has built up and so if you don’t need to travel immediately.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.” They recommended that motorists leaving it 30 minutes or so before they set off to give this time to clear.