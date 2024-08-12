M6 collision causing traffic build up between J34-35

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collision on the M6 between J34-35 has caused a traffic build up.

Lancashire Police had reported earlier that the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster was closed for around two-and-a-half hours from 1.10am this morning due to a road traffic collision.

An earlier collision on the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster is causing a backlog of traffic.An earlier collision on the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster is causing a backlog of traffic.
An earlier collision on the M6 between J35 for Carnforth and J34 for Lancaster is causing a backlog of traffic. | Google

It has since reopened but is causing a backlog of traffic.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the police said: “Good morning Lancashire, we let you know earlier that the M6 between J34-35 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.”

They added: “There is still some residual traffic however that has built up and so if you don’t need to travel immediately.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.” They recommended that motorists leaving it 30 minutes or so before they set off to give this time to clear.

Related topics:TrafficLancashire PoliceCarnforthPoliceLancasterLancashireMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice