Month long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:13 GMT

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across South Ribble, including one that requires multi-way temporary traffic lights for a month.

Lasting between one day and four month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 29 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

South Ribble roadworks starting between Aug 12 and Aug 18

1. South Ribble roadworks

South Ribble roadworks starting between Aug 12 and Aug 18

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate HV joint bay in the carriageway for x2 HV joints When: Aug 12-Aug 23

2. (1) Fox Lane, Leyland

(1) Fox Lane, Leyland

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate HV joint bay in the carriageway for x2 HV joints When: Aug 12-Aug 23

3. (2) Fox Lane, Leyland

(2) Fox Lane, Leyland

What: Lane closure Why: Minor carriageway repairs and refreshing of carriageway road markings on roundabout. When: Aug 12-Aug 23

4. Preston New Road, Samlesbury

Preston New Road, Samlesbury

