Lasting between one day and four month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 29 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . South Ribble roadworks South Ribble roadworks starting between Aug 12 and Aug 18

(1) Fox Lane, Leyland What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate HV joint bay in the carriageway for x2 HV joints When: Aug 12-Aug 23

