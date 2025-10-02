Breaking

M55 slip roads closed both ways at Edith Rigby Way after serious crash near Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 07:36 BST
Police have closed the M55 slip roads at junction 2 near Preston after a serious crash overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a motorbike crash in the early hours.

The entry and exit slip roads are closed in both directions at Edith Rigby Way due to ongoing accident investigation work. Lancashire Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for ‘some time’.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Edith Rigby Way where it meets the M55 at J2.

“We have closed the entry slip from Edith Rigby Way to the M55 and both east and west exits. We anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

More to follow...

