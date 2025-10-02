Police have closed the M55 slip roads at junction 2 near Preston after a serious crash overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a motorbike crash in the early hours.

The entry and exit slip roads are closed in both directions at Edith Rigby Way due to ongoing accident investigation work. Lancashire Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for ‘some time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Edith Rigby Way where it meets the M55 at J2.

“We have closed the entry slip from Edith Rigby Way to the M55 and both east and west exits. We anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

More to follow...