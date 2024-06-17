Long delays on M6, M61 and M55 around Preston after crash and fuel spillage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane 4 is closed on the M6 southbound while highways deal with a fuel spillage following an accident involving a number of vehicles earlier.
The lane is closed between junctions 31a (Bluebell Way, Longridge) and 31 (A59, Samlesbury) and is expected to remain closed through the morning.
The incident was first reported at around 7.30am today (June 17). Traffic was held on the southbound carriageway at 7.50am for around 30 minutes and has since been released.
Lanes 1, 2 & 3 are now open, but there are currently delays of around 40 minutes and four miles of congestion back to J32 for the Broughton Interchange.
There are also tailbacks on the northbound carriageway 'as on-lookers slow past the scene', as well as congestion back to the M61 where traffic is backed up to J9 (Clayton Brook).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.