London Way in Bamber Bridge closed due to crash as police urge motorists to steer clear
London Way, Bamber Bridge, is currently closed from the Capitol Centre roundabout to Brownedge Road roundabout due to a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road and assess the situation.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey or looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”
They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s ha
ppening and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
