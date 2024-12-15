London Way in Bamber Bridge closed due to crash as police urge motorists to steer clear

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
A crash has closed a busy road in Bamber Bridge while police deal with the scene.

London Way, Bamber Bridge, is currently closed from the Capitol Centre roundabout to Brownedge Road roundabout due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road and assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey or looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

