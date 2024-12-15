A school has paid a heartbreaking tribute following a horrific crash which killed a teenager and seriously injured three others.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Aughton, near Ormskirk, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said the Corsa was travelling north on Fir Tree Lane when it veered off the road and smashed into a farm building.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old male, who has been named locally as ‘Max’ in tributes, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Three other teenagers, all boys, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fir Tree Lane. | Google

Deyes High School in Maghull where it is believed ‘Max’ was a pupil have since paid tribute to him and the others in a statment.

It read: "All members of the Deyes High School community are deeply saddened by the tragic news regarding our current and former students.

“We extend the sincere condolences of everyone here at our school and college to the families directly affected, and to the wider group of friends and family who have so many connections to them.

"We have already begun to work closely with students and families who need our support and understanding, and we will continue to do so in the coming days and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with everyone at this difficult time."

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses who witnessed the crash or the Corsa travelling in the area that evening.

You can Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1316 of December 11 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]