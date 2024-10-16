M61 updates and when it will reopen after young man dies in crash near Rivington Services

The M61 southbound in Lancashire remains closed this afternoon after a man in his 20s was killed on the motorway last night.

The southbound carriageway has been closed for 15 hours following the fatal collision near Rivington Services around 11.38pm.

A man in his 20s - a passenger in a Citroen C1 car - sadly died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger in the Citroen suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the Mercedes. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Barrier repairs and investigation work has been completed, but the southbound carriageway remains closed for final clear up works, said Highways in its latest update at 3.30pm.

The motorway is currently closed between junctions 8 for Chorley and 6 for Horwich.

You can read more about the fatal crash in our report here.

A man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last nightA man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last night
A man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last night | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

When will it reopen?

There are currently no estimated times for the reopening of the carriageway at this stage, said Highways.

However, it is understood efforts will be made to fully reopen the motorway ahead of evening rush hour.

Diversion route

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M61 southbound at J8

At the M61 J8/A674 roundabout, follow A674 westbound for approx. 1 mile.

At the A674/A6 roundabout, follow the A6 southbound for approx. 10 miles.

At A6/A6027 roundabout, follow the A6027 eastbound for approx 1 mile.

At the A6027/M61 Jct 6 roundabout, rejoin the M61 southbound.

