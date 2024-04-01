Lancashire weather forecast: Flood warnings in place for the week ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weather for the week ahead is set to be a washout as a torrential downpour is set for parts of the UK.
Drivers are being warned to take care as they return home from the Easter bank holiday getaway, with more than two million car journeys expected today according to the RAC and Inrix.
Showers could bring between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall in some areas, according to forecasters.
READ MORE: Supermarket opening times over the Easter bank holiday weekend including Aldi, Tesco, Lidl and Sainsbury's
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.Sign up for our free newsletters now
The Met Office has said drier spells will turn cloudy with patchy rain for much of England and Wales on Sunday, before up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain at the end of the Easter weekend.
Across the North West the weather will remain unsettled throughout the new week.
Today:
Grey and cloudy today with persistent rain at first. Rain will gradually move north through the day, leaving a drier afternoon in the south, although it will remain cloudy. Feeling chilly in brisk winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Tonight:
Rain will clear to the north tonight, leaving a dry night with largely cloudy skies. Where the cloud breaks, a few mist and fog patches may form. Minimum temperature 4 °C.
Tuesday:
A dry start to the day with some sunny spells at first. Cloud will increase in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon, but some sunshine too. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Staying fairly unsettled in the coming days with spells of rain and showers. Light winds at first, but turning increasingly windy by Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.