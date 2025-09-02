Lancashire set for transport boost after getting millions from the government

.

Lancashire has been handed £7.6m for transport projects - more than half of a nationwide government fund.

The combined county authority has received the allocation from the Local Transport Grant, a cash pot for communities that lie outside England’s major cities.

The Department for Transport says it will enable areas “to develop detailed plans for local schemes which have the greatest impact”.

The funding will also ensure councils can manage the delivery of projects that improve journeys to work, shops, and essential services across towns and rural areas, helping grow local economies.

Details of the Lancashire schemes are to be presented to a county council cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we're backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across the North West.

“This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people - from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes - connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services.

“By putting resources directly into the hands of local leaders, we're ensuring every part of the country benefits from better transport links that support economic growth and provide opportunity - all part of our Plan for Change."