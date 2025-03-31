Lancashire Police successfully rescue a dog that was loose on the M6 this morning
At 10:18am, Lancashire Police confirmed they had closed the M6 at junction 31 north bound due to reports of a dog on the motorway.
Forty minutes later and the force have provided a much awaited update, confirming that the dog has been rescued at last.
Sharing a picture of an officer holding the dog in qeustion to Facebook, a police spokespeson wrote: “We're pleased to report the M6 is now back open (junctions 29-31).
“The pup causing the tailbacks is safe and well, having enjoyed a Monday morning leg stretch!We’re willing to overlook offences for failing to stop on this one occasion
“We stop traffic in situations like this to avoid a road traffic accident and we thank the public for their patience whilst we ensured this was a happy outcome for all involved.
“Safe onward journey from us and Houdini the dog!”
