Lancashire Police close M6 junction due to reports of a dog on the motorway

Lancashire Police closed a junction on the M6 this morning due to reports of a dog on the motorway.

Junction 31 of the M6 is closed north bound due to reports of a dog on the motorway. | Traffic camera

At 10:18am, Lancashire Police confirmed they had closed the M6 at junction 31 north bound.

In a statement on Facebook, the Force added: “Please avoid this area and take extra care when travelling between junctions 29 and 31, near to the tickled trout.

We've had reports of a dog on the motorway and we are currently trying to contain it.

“Thanks for your patience, we will update when we can.”

In an updated provided in the comments a few minutes later, Lancashire Police confirmed the dog has now been secured but the road is still closed.

They wrote: “We absolutely haven't shot the dog - they are safe and well and now secured We're working on getting the road blocks released now as quickly as possible.”