Water connection replacement works have closed a Lancashire road for the next five days.

Jolly Tar Lane in Coppull is closed from an approximate distance of 30m either side of the access to Highfield Farm to enable urgent works to be carried out.

Jolly Tar Lane in Coppull set for five day closure for urgent works. | Map data

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow urgent reinstatement remedial works following damage caused by surface water to be carried out by Network Plus on behalf of United Utilities.

The prohibition is in place until next Monday or until completion of the works within this period.

A diversion will be signed locally.