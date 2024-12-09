Chorley Lane set for three day closure for United Utilities works

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
Water connection replacement works have closed a Lancashire road for three days.

Chorley Lane will be closed, from Cherry Tree Close to Freeman’s Lane, today until 5pm on Wednesday, or until completion of the works within this period.

Chorley Lane will be closed, from Cherry Tree Close to Freeman's Lane until Wednesday at 5pm to allow for work to be carried out by United Utilities.
Chorley Lane will be closed, from Cherry Tree Close to Freeman’s Lane until Wednesday at 5pm to allow for work to be carried out by United Utilities. | Charnock Richard Parish Council

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow water connection replacement works to be carried out by Network Plus on behalf of United Utilities.

This is a continuous closure between the dates stated. Vehicular access for residents will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.

Diversions have been in place.
Diversions have been in place. | Google

Pedestrian access to properties will always be maintained and cyclists will be required to dismount in order to pass through the pedestrian walkway provided on site to maintain pedestrian access.

A diversion around the closure is: -Yarrow Valley Way, Chorley – Ackhurst Road, Chorley – Foxhole Road, Chorley – Southport Road, Chorley – Southport Road, Euxton – Balshaw Lane, Euxton – Wigan Road, Euxton – Sibbering Brow, Charnock Richard – Preston Road, Charnock Richard and vice versa.

