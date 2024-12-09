Chorley Lane set for three day closure for United Utilities works
Chorley Lane will be closed, from Cherry Tree Close to Freeman’s Lane, today until 5pm on Wednesday, or until completion of the works within this period.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow water connection replacement works to be carried out by Network Plus on behalf of United Utilities.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
This is a continuous closure between the dates stated. Vehicular access for residents will be maintained whenever and wherever possible.
Pedestrian access to properties will always be maintained and cyclists will be required to dismount in order to pass through the pedestrian walkway provided on site to maintain pedestrian access.
A diversion around the closure is: -Yarrow Valley Way, Chorley – Ackhurst Road, Chorley – Foxhole Road, Chorley – Southport Road, Chorley – Southport Road, Euxton – Balshaw Lane, Euxton – Wigan Road, Euxton – Sibbering Brow, Charnock Richard – Preston Road, Charnock Richard and vice versa.