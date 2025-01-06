It drives me crazy... 17 of the worst roads in your area for parking, including Preston, Leyland, and Chorley

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:03 GMT

Parking in some towns is becoming more and more difficult and often finding a space can be a nightmare...

With an excess of cars on the roads and not enough places to park, certain streets have become infamous due to their lack of parking spots. Many drivers now dread the thought of a car journey because of the stresses of finding somewhere to leave their vehicle.

Some roads in particular across Lancashire have become especially packed as people attempt to squeeze their cars in any space they can, even parking illegally or even on somebody's driveway if they have to.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where some of the worst roads for parking are in Lancashire are and the response was overwhelming. So here are 17 of the worst roads for bad parking in Lancashire...

Glen Park Drive, Hesketh Bank

1. Glen Park Drive

Glen Park Drive, Hesketh Bank | Google

New Hall Lane, Preston

2. New Hall Lane

New Hall Lane, Preston | Google

Langdale Avenue, Leyland

3. Langdale Avenue

Langdale Avenue, Leyland | Google

Harrington Road, Chorley

4. Harrington Road

Harrington Road, Chorley | Google

