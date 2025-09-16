Preston girl, 12, seriously injured after being struck by suspected drug driver in Plungington Road
The youngster was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Plungington Road, at the junction with Ripon Street, at around 3.30pm yesterday (September 15).
The driver stopped at the scene and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He is currently in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Plungington Road, Preston, at around 3.30pm on Monday (September 15).
“The pedestrian, a 12-year-old girl, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries for treatment.
“The driver of the Volkswagen Golf stopped at the scene and our enquiries into the collision, and how it occurred are ongoing.
“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He is currently in custody.
“Anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0762 of September. 15”