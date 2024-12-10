Family have today paid heartbreaking tribute to an 18-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Preston on Sunday.

Patrick Sawicki died at the scene near the city’s docks in Navigation Way after his motorcycle reportedly hit a lamppost at around 3.48pm.

Patrick Sawicki, 18, died at the scene in Navigation Way, Preston on Sunday afternoon (December 8) | Lancashire Police

Paying tribute, his family said: “Patrick Sawicki, a true force of nature, has completed his earthly journey and embarked on a new adventure beyond us, on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

“At 18, Patrick lived more in his years than most could hope for in a lifetime. He leaves behind a tapestry of beautiful memories and stories that will continue to inspire his family and friends.

“Loved by so many, he touched all our hearts with his kindness and loyalty to his friends. Fierce protector of his friends against bullies and amazing brother to his siblings, he was one of a kind.

“Immensely passionate about Motorsports, cars, motorbikes or anything to do with mechanics he died doing what he loved most. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.”

Lancashire Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch.

Sgt Anthony Beckett of our Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Patrick’s family, friends and loved ones at this sad and distressing time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“As we continue to investigate, we want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting log 773 of December 8, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]