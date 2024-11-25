Family's heartbreaking tribute to 37-year-old mum who died after Bamber Bridge crash in Tramway Lane

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:55 BST

Tributes have been paid to a 37-year-old mum who died after she was hit by an Audi in Bamber Bridge last month.

Himabindu Yadla was struck by an Audi S3 in Tramway Lane at around 6.35pm on Thursday, October 24.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition and sadly died from her injuries on Monday, November 11. Today, the 37-year-old has been named for the first time by Lancashire Police as her heartbroken family pay tribute.

Himabindu Yadla, 37, died in hospital on November 11 after being fatally injured in a collision with an Audi S3 in Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge at around 6.35pm on October 24Himabindu Yadla, 37, died in hospital on November 11 after being fatally injured in a collision with an Audi S3 in Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge at around 6.35pm on October 24
Himabindu Yadla, 37, died in hospital on November 11 after being fatally injured in a collision with an Audi S3 in Tramway Lane, Bamber Bridge at around 6.35pm on October 24 | Lancashire Police

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs. He was released under investigation.

In tribute to Himabindu, her brother Hemanth said: "We fully support the police investigation to find out what happened. We are so heartbroken that she is no longer with us and our lives have been changed forever.

“My sister leaves an 8-year-old daughter behind, and we are all focused on making sure she is taken care of."

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage of the collision as the force investigates what happened.

If you can help, please contact 101, quoting log 1176 of 24th October 2024, or email [email protected]

