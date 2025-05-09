E-scooter rider in his 20s seriously injured after smash with Blackburn cyclist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the scene in Heys Lane at 9.28pm, close to the junction with Scotland Bank Terrace.
The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with minor arm and rib injuries.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage as they continue to investigate the collision.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Sgt Anthony Beckett said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the rider of the E-scooter as he receives treatment and care for his injuries in hospital.
“As we investigate, we are asking for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage from the area, to contact police.”
You can call 101, quoting log 1450 of May 8, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.