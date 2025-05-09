Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An e-scooter rider in his 20s was seriously injured in a crash with a cyclist in Blackburn last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Heys Lane at 9.28pm, close to the junction with Scotland Bank Terrace.

The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with minor arm and rib injuries.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage as they continue to investigate the collision.

Sgt Anthony Beckett said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the rider of the E-scooter as he receives treatment and care for his injuries in hospital.

“As we investigate, we are asking for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage from the area, to contact police.”

You can call 101, quoting log 1450 of May 8, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].