Motorists are being warned they could face delays for four months as work to create the entrance of Lancashire Cricket Club's second home gets underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Tuesday, August 26 for at least 16 weeks, restrictions will be in place on Stanifield Lane in Farington between the A582 and Fowler Lane.

Road access will remain for drivers travelling north from Leyland, but there will be no access for motorists travelling south from Lostock Hall and off the A582 for the duration of the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers warned they face four months on delays as work on the entrance of Lancashire Cricket's second home in Farington takes shape | NW

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said the restrictions avoid a full closure in the home of minimising disruption.

The works are expected to be completed in December.

The work on Stanifield Lane will also bring significant improvements to the local infrastructure for road users, cyclists and pedestrians.

This will include road widening, road re-surfacing, new footpath, a new signalised crossing, upgraded street lighting and new bus stops.

Drivers warned they face four months on delays as work on the entrance of Lancashire Cricket's second home in Farington takes shape - map shows the diversions | NW

The opportunity will also be taken to carry out comprehensive drainage repairs to alleviate historical flooding issues which have affected the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Councillor Brian Moore, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: "This is an important step in the creation of Lancashire's new cricket facility and will bring significant improvements to the local infrastructure.

"Many members of our own highways team who will be carrying out this work are also from the local area, which has helped in planning this work.

"If you're travelling this route, please plan ahead and factor in how it might affect your journey."

Drivers warned they face four months on delays as work on the entrance of Lancashire Cricket's second home in Farington takes shape | NW

The new cricket facility is a pioneering and innovative partnership between Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket to deliver high-quality professional facilities for the club in Lancashire and an asset for the local community and wider county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of the new cricket facility continues with the latest work including the completion of the steel frame for the pavilion building and the progression of the community pitch outfield.

Electronic signs have been put up this week to let people know in advance about the upcoming work on Stanifield Lane.

The two ovals and pavillion that will form the heart of the new Lancashire Cricket ground in Farington if the developent gets the nod from the government (image: BDP via Lancashire County Council's planning portal)

To provide a safe working environment for the on-site teams and road users, a temporary 30mph speed limit will be introduced through the work area. It will also be made permanent following the work.

Overnight full road closures will only be used for road resurfacing work for safety reasons. These closures will take place towards the end of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council said bus services could be affected during this time and urged bus users to check with bus companies direct for details of any changes.

The Farington cricket facility is expected to be see its first play in the 2026 cricket season.

Find out more about the project at www.lancashire.gov.uk/cricket