A man was seriously injured and another arrested after a crash in Preston yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Tag Lane, Ingol at 11.03am, close to the junction with Village Green Lane.

A Volkswagen Transporter van had reportedly struck a Nissan Juke car before colliding with a Renault Traffic van.

The scene of the crash in Tag Lane, Ingol on Thursday (May 9) | Submitted

Lancashire Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with rib and pelvis injuries where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

PC Simon Grounds of the force Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the driver of the Nissan Juke as he undergoes treatment in hospital for his injuries.

“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who was driving in the area of Tag Lane around the time of the collision and has dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Also, if you have CCTV or ring door bell footage from Tag Lane, please get in contact.”

You can contact police on 101 – quoting log 0415 of May 8 – or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]