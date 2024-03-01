Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver remained in hospital in "critical condition" following a crash on the A6 in Fulwood.

A Tesla Model Y collided with a lamppost on Garstang Road at around 8.25am today.

Officers said they believed the driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a "medical episode."

A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)

"He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

The closure caused delays for drivers joining the M55, with further congestion on routes around Fulwood and Broughton.

The M55 slip road at Broughton was also closed for a short time, resulting in queuing traffic from Lightfoot Lane to the motorway.

The A6 was reopened at around midday.

Officers urged anyone with information or footage that could help them with their investigation to come forward.

You can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0241 of March 1.