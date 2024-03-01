News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Driver in 'critical condition' after Tesla crashes into lamppost on A6 in Fulwood

Officers believe the driver suffered a "medical episode."
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A driver remained in hospital in "critical condition" following a crash on the A6 in Fulwood.

A Tesla Model Y collided with a lamppost on Garstang Road at around 8.25am today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said they believed the driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a "medical episode."

A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)
A driver was hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A6 (Credit: Google)

"He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure caused delays for drivers joining the M55, with further congestion on routes around Fulwood and Broughton.

The M55 slip road at Broughton was also closed for a short time, resulting in queuing traffic from Lightfoot Lane to the motorway.

The A6 was reopened at around midday.

Officers urged anyone with information or footage that could help them with their investigation to come forward.

You can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0241 of March 1.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:FulwoodHospitalParamedicsCasualtyLancashire PoliceSpokesmanTrafficDriversM55PrestonLancashireTesla