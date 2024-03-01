Lancashire Police shut A6 both ways after serious crash near M55 and M6 in Fulwood
The A6 is shut in both directions after a serious crash in Fulwood this morning.
Lancashire Police closed the road while paramedics attended to a casualty near to the junction with Lightfoot Lane at around 9am.
The force said one vehicle was involved in the crash and a man has been taken to hospital. The road is likely to remain shut until the afternoon.
The closure is causing delays for drivers joining the M55, with further congestion on routes around Fulwood and Broughton.
The M55 slip road at Broughton was closed earlier but has since reopened, but there remains queuing traffic from Lightfoot Lane to the motorway.
Posting on Facebook, Lancashire Police said: "We want to make you aware that the A6 Garstang Road near to the junction with Lightfoot Lane at Fulwood is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
"The nearby M55 slip roads at the Broughton junction might also be affected.
"We ask you to avoid the area and we will update you in due course. Thanks for your patience and understanding."
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.