Driver flees scene of Preston crash after fighting with resident over 'speeding'

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:02 BST
A man fled the scene of a crash in Preston last night.

Police were called to Dallas Street in Plunginton where a car overturned at around 9.30pm.

Residents reported a fight on the street moments before the crash, allegedly involving the driver and another man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The scene of the crash in Dallas Street, Preston at around 9pm on Tuesday (July 1)placeholder image
The scene of the crash in Dallas Street, Preston at around 9pm on Tuesday (July 1) | John William

The driver then reportedly sped away before crashing his car, causing it to overturn. The stranded vehicle blocked the narrow road between Trafford Street and Eldon Street until later in the evening.

The man was reportedly uninjured as he fled the scene before police arrived.

Eyewitnesses said officers attended and the other man involved in the earlier altercation was arrested and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice