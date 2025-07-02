Driver flees scene of Preston crash after fighting with resident over 'speeding'
Police were called to Dallas Street in Plunginton where a car overturned at around 9.30pm.
Residents reported a fight on the street moments before the crash, allegedly involving the driver and another man.
The driver then reportedly sped away before crashing his car, causing it to overturn. The stranded vehicle blocked the narrow road between Trafford Street and Eldon Street until later in the evening.
The man was reportedly uninjured as he fled the scene before police arrived.
Eyewitnesses said officers attended and the other man involved in the earlier altercation was arrested and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.