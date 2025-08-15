M6 traffic updates as rush hour crash shuts M6 northbound slip road at junction 28 in Leyland
UPDATE - 9.20am - The slip road at junction 28 (Leyland) has now reopened.
Police closed the northbound exit slip road at junction 28 after a collision shortly before 8am.
A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that the North Bound slip road of the M6, Junction 28 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“As a result, you may experience an increase in congestion and traffic delays effecting the motorway and in the surrounding areas.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.”
The slip road reopened at around 9.20am.
A police spokesperson added: “Earlier, we let you know that the North Bound slip road of the M6, Junction 28 was currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“We can now confirm that the road has now been fully re opened. Thank you for your patience.”
