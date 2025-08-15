Delays were expected on the M6 and around Leyland after a crash on the town’s motorway slip road this morning.

UPDATE - 9.20am - The slip road at junction 28 (Leyland) has now reopened.

Police closed the northbound exit slip road at junction 28 after a collision shortly before 8am.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that the North Bound slip road of the M6, Junction 28 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“As a result, you may experience an increase in congestion and traffic delays effecting the motorway and in the surrounding areas.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.”

Police have closed the M6 northbound slip road at Leyland (junction 28) after a crash this morning (Friday, August 15) | National Highways

The slip road reopened at around 9.20am.

A police spokesperson added: “Earlier, we let you know that the North Bound slip road of the M6, Junction 28 was currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now confirm that the road has now been fully re opened. Thank you for your patience.”

