Burnley crash victim, 70s, dies in hospital two weeks after Brunshaw Road smash

A man in his 70s has died after a crash in Burnley.

He suffered serious chest injuries after his Corsa was involved in a collision with a Toyota Prius in Brunshaw Road two weeks ago.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.20pm on May 5 and the man was rushed to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries on Sunday (May 18).

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened around 11.20pm on May 5 on Brunshaw Road, with a Vauxhall Corsa and a Toyota Prius in collision.

“The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with chest injuries. He sadly died on May 18.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time, and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“If anyone witnessed the collision, which happened near to the junction of Brownside Road, or has dashcam footage from the area, we ask you to contact us.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 1492 of May 5, or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].”

