Preston van crash shuts busy Blackpool Road junction in Deepdale this morning
Police are at the scene of a crash at the junction of Blackpool Road and Sir Tom Finney Way in Deepdale.
Lancashire Police said the collision, involving a van and a car, was ‘damage-only’ and no one was injured.
But the force added Blackpool Road is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’ while the scene is cleared.
There are reports of 'very slow traffic' in the area from Sir Tom Finney Way to St Gregory Road, as traffic is diverted this morning.
A police spokesperson told the Post: “It was a damage only collision, two vehicles involved – junction of Blackpool Road and Sir Tom Finney Way. Call came in 8.02am.
“We anticipate this will be closed for some time. We’ll provide an update once cleared.”