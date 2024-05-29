Crash set to close Blacksnape Road in Darwen 'for some time,’ Lancashire Police warn drivers

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th May 2024, 17:04 BST
Heavy traffic was building following the closure.

A road in Darwen was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.

Police were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane (Credit: Google)Emergency services were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane (Credit: Google)
Emergency services were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane (Credit: Google)

Officers closed the road following the incident as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

The force later confirmed it was a “damage-only collision”.

