Heavy traffic was building following the closure.

A road in Darwen was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.

Police were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Blacksnape Road at the junction with Marsh House Lane (Credit: Google)

Officers closed the road following the incident as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”