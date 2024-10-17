Crash closes Longridge Road in Ribbleton outside crematorium as motorists advised to stay away
Motorists have been advised to steer clear after a crash has closed a road outside a crematorium in Preston.
Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following the crash. A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following a Road Traffic Collision.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
