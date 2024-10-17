Crash closes Longridge Road in Ribbleton outside crematorium as motorists advised to stay away

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been advised to steer clear after a crash has closed a road outside a crematorium in Preston.

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following the crash. A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following a Road Traffic Collision.

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following a crash.Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following a crash.
Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, is currently closed outside the crematorium, between Rough Hey Road and the roundabout following a crash. | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

They advised motorists to find an alternative route where possible.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Related topics:RibbletonPrestonMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice