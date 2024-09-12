Crash closes lane on the M61 near Bamber Bridge causing hour delays

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:10 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:23 BST
A crash closed a lane on the M61 in Bamber Bridge, causing delays of over an hour for commuters this morning.
A lane was closed on the M61 between junctions 9 and junction 30 of the M6 due to a crash this morning.placeholder image
A lane was closed on the M61 between junctions 9 and junction 30 of the M6 due to a crash this morning. | n/a

At 8:32 am, National Highways North West reported that traffic had been temporarily stopped on the M61 northbound between junction 9 (for the M65) and junction 30 for the M6 near Bamber Bridge due to a collision. In a statement, National Highways North West said: “There is currently approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.”

In an update provided at 8:47am, National Highways North West added: “Lane 1 (of 2) has now reopened on the #M61 northbound between J9 (#M65) and #M6 J30 near #BamberBridge. “Lane 2 remains closed whilst emergency services work at the scene. “We're now reporting delays in excess of 60 minutes on approach. Please plan ahead of your journey.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However at 10:17am, National Highways North West confirmeed that all lanes had now reopened. They added: “There is still approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 15 minutes above usual journey times.”

Related topics:TrafficLancashireM65Emergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice