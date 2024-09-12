Crash closes lane on the M61 near Bamber Bridge causing hour delays
At 8:32 am, National Highways North West reported that traffic had been temporarily stopped on the M61 northbound between junction 9 (for the M65) and junction 30 for the M6 near Bamber Bridge due to a collision. In a statement, National Highways North West said: “There is currently approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.”
In an update provided at 8:47am, National Highways North West added: “Lane 1 (of 2) has now reopened on the #M61 northbound between J9 (#M65) and #M6 J30 near #BamberBridge. “Lane 2 remains closed whilst emergency services work at the scene. “We're now reporting delays in excess of 60 minutes on approach. Please plan ahead of your journey.”
