Crash closes lane on the M61 near Bamber Bridge causing hour delays

A crash closed a lane on the M61 in Bamber Bridge, causing delays of over an hour for commuters this morning.

A lane was closed on the M61 between junctions 9 and junction 30 of the M6 due to a crash this morning. | n/a

At 8:32 am, National Highways North West reported that traffic had been temporarily stopped on the M61 northbound between junction 9 (for the M65) and junction 30 for the M6 near Bamber Bridge due to a collision. In a statement, National Highways North West said: “There is currently approx. 3.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.”

In an update provided at 8:47am, National Highways North West added: “Lane 1 (of 2) has now reopened on the #M61 northbound between J9 (#M65) and #M6 J30 near #BamberBridge. “Lane 2 remains closed whilst emergency services work at the scene. “We're now reporting delays in excess of 60 minutes on approach. Please plan ahead of your journey.”

However at 10:17am, National Highways North West confirmeed that all lanes had now reopened. They added: “There is still approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 15 minutes above usual journey times.”