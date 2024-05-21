Commuters stuck in traffic on the M55 and M6 near Preston as rush hour delays grow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are struggling to get into Preston via the motorway this morning due to the traffic.

Drivers in Lancashire have reported that rush hour traffic is building on the M6 and M55 this morning.

Standstill traffic was reported on the M6 northbound and southbound as you approach the exit for junction 1 of the M55 into Preston.

No incidents have been reported in the area, but AA Traffic Map does show heavy traffic at the junction between the M6 and M55 at Preston.

Queues piling up on the approach to Preston on the M6 this morning.

This morning’s traffic comes as yesterday evening, there were reports of congestion leaving Preston via the motorway.

Drivers in the area reported standstill traffic on the M55 eastbound and M6 southbound at around 4:30pm.