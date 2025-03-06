M61 and M60 reopen after coach carrying 30 schoolchildren and teachers bursts into flames

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The M61 and M60 reopened this morning after a coach carrying schoolchildren caught fire on a motorway slip road, closing the route overnight.

The blaze engulfed the coach on the M60 slip road at Swinton Interchange in Salford on Wednesday evening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there were more than 30 children and a number of teachers onboard when the coach suddenly caught fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said it was "the sort of call we really dread", but added that all passengers and the driver were “safely evacuated”.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The coach was carrying more than 30 children as well as teachers when it caught fire on an M60 slip roadThe coach was carrying more than 30 children as well as teachers when it caught fire on an M60 slip road
The coach was carrying more than 30 children as well as teachers when it caught fire on an M60 slip road | GMP

Emergency services raced to the scene and traffic was halted for hours, while six fire engines and their crews tackled the blaze.

The northbound M61 was closed between junctions 1 and 2 for the M60 before it was reopened shortly before 1am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GMP said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways also attended the scene.

The road was shut for several hours so recovery and clear up works could take place after a coach fire, National Highways said.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire.

Related topics:National HighwaysFireCoachSalfordTeachers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice