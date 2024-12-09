Chorley Winter Wonderland return date announced with huge ice skating rink, rides and festive tipis
Chorley’s Winter Wonderland will return on Saturday to the town centre bringing with it a huge ice skating rink, children’s rides and festive tipis.
The 60ft x 40ft covered ice rink is sponsored by Market Walk and will offer general skating sessions (including a family ticket), Cub Club – discounted sessions for children age five and under (with a maximum of two adults per family at the discounted rate) plus community and school groups have the opportunity to book group sessions in advance at a reduced price.
The festive tipis will be back offering a range of drinks and when it comes to food there’ll be a new concept introduced for this year.
Sponsored by Chorley Eats, visitors will be able to order their food via the Chorley Eats app from a variety of local takeaways, and get it delivered to their table in the tipis.
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “What could be more festive than taking to the ice at Christmas time, enjoying food and drink in festive tipis and having a great time with friends, family or work colleagues, right here in Chorley.”
To make way for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.
Alternative car parks can be found HERE.
It will run until 5 January (except Christmas Day) and is expected to be visited by thousands.