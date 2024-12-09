A popular festive attraction is set to return this weekend with an extravaganza of events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley’s Winter Wonderland will return on Saturday to the town centre bringing with it a huge ice skating rink, children’s rides and festive tipis.

Chorley Winter Wonderland will return this weekend. | Chorley Council

The 60ft x 40ft covered ice rink is sponsored by Market Walk and will offer general skating sessions (including a family ticket), Cub Club – discounted sessions for children age five and under (with a maximum of two adults per family at the discounted rate) plus community and school groups have the opportunity to book group sessions in advance at a reduced price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive tipis will be back offering a range of drinks and when it comes to food there’ll be a new concept introduced for this year.

Read More Boyzone raise a glass to husband and wife team who have taken over two Chorley pubs in a year

Sponsored by Chorley Eats, visitors will be able to order their food via the Chorley Eats app from a variety of local takeaways, and get it delivered to their table in the tipis.

There will be rides for children, an huge ice skating rink and much more. | Paul Heyes

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “What could be more festive than taking to the ice at Christmas time, enjoying food and drink in festive tipis and having a great time with friends, family or work colleagues, right here in Chorley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make way for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.

Winter Wonderland Christmas experience in Chorley town centre. | Paul Heyes

Alternative car parks can be found HERE.

It will run until 5 January (except Christmas Day) and is expected to be visited by thousands.