Shoppers at Trafford Retail Park were stuck trying to get out of the car park after a lorry overturned on the M60.

The lorry was travelling clockwise around the motorway when it overturned on Barton Bridge at around 8.15am on Thursday (December 21).

It happened as Storm Pia brought gusts of up to 55mph to the North West of England, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the region until 3pm.

The M60 was closed clockwise between junction 10 near Trafford Centre and junction 11 in Eccles as recovery and repair works took place.

The lorry overturned on the on the M60 Barton Bridge near Trafford Centre this morning (Thursday, December 21)

Heavy traffic was building in the area due to the closure, with stoppers stuck in long queues.

A diversion was put in place as the National Highways area team repaired the damage:

Leave the M60 clockwise at J9.

At the Lostock circle roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5081 northbound.

At the parkway circle roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A576 northbound.

At Gilda Brook roundabout take the 1st exit onto the M602 westbound.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.