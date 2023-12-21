Lorry overturns on M60 near Trafford Centre as Storm Pia batters North West with gusts of up to 55mph
A lorry has overturned in strong winds while crossing a bridge on the M60 motorway near Trafford Centre.
The lorry was travelling clockwise around the motorway when it overturned on Barton Bridge at around 8.15am this morning (Thursday, December 21).
It happened as Storm Pia brings gusts of up to 55mph to the North West of England today, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the region until 3pm.
The M60 is currently closed clockwise between junction 10 near Trafford Centre and junction 11 in Eccles as recovery and repair works take place this afternoon.
Greater Manchester Police said no one was injured in the crash. The clockwise M60 closure is expected to remain closed until around 2pm.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently responding to an ongoing on junction 10 of the M60 motorway, near Barton Bridge.
"A lorry has overturned. No injuries have been reported. North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance to assist with vehicle recovery.
"Barton Bridge has been closed clockwise between the Trafford Centre at Junction 10 and Eccles Junction 11. Road closures are likely to cause disruption to motorists this afternoon."
Congestion continues to build on approach, with a single lane being used by traffic at junction 8, as drivers are diverted off te motorway and along local roads.
All lanes remain open for motorists driving anticlockwise between junction 10 and junction 11, but speeds have been reduced due to strong gusts of wind.
GMP added: "The anticlockwise flow has reduced significantly and will cause delays to the Trafford Centre. Alternative routes are advised."
Diversion route
Traffic is advised to follow the route marked by the solid square diversion symbol on local road signs:
- Leave the M60 clockwise at J9.
- At the Lostock circleroundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5081 northbound.
- At the parkway circle roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A576 northbound.
- At Gilda Brook roundabout take the 1st exit onto the M602 westbound.