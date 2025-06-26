Building work on Preston’s Youth Zone started a year ago, and to mark the milestone in its development, some surprising stats have been released.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 26, 2024, on the corner of Tithebarn Street and Crooked Lane, which saw the new name - Vault Youth Zone - revealed - and a giant spade to make the first of many holes on the site opposite Preston Bus Station.

In the 12 months since this, the building has really stated to take shape. In the past year:

The build has seen 238 tonnes of steel installed. That’s more than the weight of an average Blue Whale.

576 m3 of concrete has been used, that’s enough to fill 7.5 swimming pools.

Over 100 tonnes of waste from the site has been recycled. This represents around two thirds of all waste.

The construction teams have spent a total of 43,337 on the project.

There have been 39 subcontractors employed. Twenty one of these subcontractors are from within a 10-mile radius of the site. This means that the construction of Vault has provided employment for 126 local workers

The project has provided apprenticeships for 10 young people and 4 site labourers have taken part in social engagement upskilling.

As well as huge progress on the build of Vault, the team running the youth zone has grown massively. When the ground break happened one year ago, Vault had four members of staff. This has now grown to 15, with many more still to be recruited. This week it was also announced that Jason and Heidi Kenworthy, representing the SMD & ILIV Group, are its newest Founder Patrons.

As Founder Patrons, SMD Group will contribute towards the charity’s annual running costs, which will enable the new Youth Zone to offer first class facilities, opportunities and support for thousands of young people living in and around Preston.

What will be on offer?

Vault Youth Zone will give young people from eight to 19 access to facilities and activities in sports, arts, performance, and enterprise. Staffed by skilled youth workers, Vault will be a space for young people in Preston to find mentors, confidants, and guides who will empower and champion them, allowing them to building connections that will pave the way for brighter futures.

Located in Preston City Centre opposite the bus station, young people will be able to try over 20 activities, ranging from sports such as football, boxing and climbing, to creative arts, music, drama, and employability training.

To find out more, visit www.vaultyouthzone.org