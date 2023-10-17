'Handy for a pee, but otherwise what's the point?': mixed response to planned new Preston motorway services area
While hundreds of you gave the Facebook thumbs up to the proposed facility - at the new junction 2 of the M55 - plenty of others were nonplussed at the prospect.
Moto, the firm behind the blueprint for the site, says it believes that there is a need for a service area in the vicinity of Preston - and some of you agree. But by no means all…
Danielle Bannon
What use is this to those who live in Preston and surrounding areas?
Paul Pring
Employment opportunities for a start.
Otis Brown
Fantastic, hope it’s like the one at Tebay.
Ste Blackledge
We desperately need HGV parking in the NW - the only really decent sized place currently available is at Lymn in Cheshire. Trying to park for MANDATORY tachograph breaks is currently horrendous.
Rowena McEwan
You also need the stuff that comes from HGVs, which is EVERYTHING YOU OWN....so considering where the drivers may park to sleep at night [it] is a nice move.
Paul Fishwick
What’s wrong with the (yet to open) Saddle services, just off the new junction? Fuel, coffee, mini supermarket and some food outlets are already on the way to service a short stretch of motorway. How about they reassess in 5 years and see if that suffices before essentially condemning it before it’s even opened.
Jeffers Martini
Whaaat, ridiculous for such a short run on M55. A waste of money, but if it happens, guarantee some people will make a lot of money.
Nick Hodson
16 acres of open countryside carved up to service a motorway that is about 15 miles long from start to finish?? Any HGVs or caravans would have left or be arriving at their destinations within 10 minutes of that site, very strange and completely pointless.
Matthew King
Why does one of the shortest motorways around need a services?
Sean O'Neill
Great to stop for a pee lol, but I never buy anything from them ever, they are just too expensive.
Mark Miles
Needed about as much as the houses that will be eventually built on the green space along and around that junction and link road.
Lisa Mead
Absolutely pointless. There's plenty of places in the local area, literally just off the motorway!!! Why destroy the local environment even more? Stupidity.
Simon Wilsdon
I’ll tell you what will be on offer, overpriced greasy fast food and a bog you really don’t want to use. ‘Brown Standard’ akin to Rivington (formally Bolton West) rather than the ‘Gold Standard’ Tebay or Gloucester services.
Crocus Rockersosski
In other words, another site selling muck as food & high priced fuel.
Chris T Wilkinson
The only way this would be advantageous is if is was a full EV charger station and no fuel, because we'll let's face it there doesn't need to be a fuel filling station.
James Simpson
Seems a bit pointless considering Kirkham has pretty much got a service station.