Bamber Bridge crash sees woman and three children taken to hospital

A woman and three children were taken to hospital after a crash involving a Porsche in Bamber Bridge.

The air ambulance was called to the wreck in Collins Road where the black Porsche smashed into a garden wall after the collision at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall.placeholder image
Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall. | Claire Reid

The air ambulance landed on nearby Brownedge St Mary’s High School but is understood to have returned to Furness General Hospital in Barrow, Cumbria without any patients onboard.

Lancashire Police said no one was seriously hurt, but a number of casualties suffered minor injuries. North West Ambulance Service said a woman and three children were taken to hospital by road for treatment.

The road, which has a 20mph speed limit, was taped off near the junction with Withy Gardens, off Station Road, while police, paramedics and fire crews worked at the scene.

Both of the vehicles sustained significant damage and the road remained closed for some time while the scene was cleared.

The force said no one was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

