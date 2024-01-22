Disgruntled drivers say the pay at the pump machines are "just too slow" as concerns grow over the rise of self-service shopping.

Asda has gone cashless at its petrol station in Clayton Green, Clayton-le-Woods.

The filling station was previously manned by a member of staff but the kiosk has closed permanently and payments are now card-only.

Asda has not confirmed whether any staff have lost their jobs due to the change, which is expected to be introduced at its petrol stations across Lancashire.

Drivers have been quick to raise concerns over the new pay-at-the-pump service, with a number of customers saying the machines are "too slow" to take payment. Others complained that the machines can sometimes fail to print recipts needed for work expenses.

"Hate those new self serve machines," said disgruntled shopper Jill Parr. "Takes an age to finalise your transaction and give you a receipt. Would rather go to a manned kiosk."

Dawn Procter added: "We popped in at the weekend and the kiosk was closed and the amount of people struggling to operate the 'card machine' was unbelievable.

"My husband had to help a couple of people as they were going to drive off and find another garage."

Asda were approached for comment.

Any plans for Asda supermarkets to go cashless?

After introducing card-only payments at its petrol station in Clayton Green, we asked Asda whether it has any plans to go cashless in store.