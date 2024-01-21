Preston Morrisons petrol station at Docks closed due to 'sinking forecourt'
The pumps were switched off over the weekend. This is why...
Drivers refuelling at Morrisons were turned away from its petrol station at Preston docks after it was forced to shut off its pumps this weekend.
The entrance to the filling station in Mariners Way was coned off and all pumps out of operation for hours at a time on Friday (January 19) and Saturday (January 20), though the shop remained open.
It was reportedly due to concerns about the surface of the forecour, which was said to be 'sinking', but this has yet to be confirmed.
The petrol station reactivated its pumps on Saturday evening with unleaded priced at £136.7 per litre - among the cheapest fuel prices in the Preston area.
Morrisons were approached for comment.