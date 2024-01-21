News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston Morrisons petrol station at Docks closed due to 'sinking forecourt'

The pumps were switched off over the weekend. This is why...

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jan 2024, 15:44 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers refuelling at Morrisons were turned away from its petrol station at Preston docks after it was forced to shut off its pumps this weekend.

The entrance to the filling station in Mariners Way was coned off and all pumps out of operation for hours at a time on Friday (January 19) and Saturday (January 20), though the shop remained open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reportedly due to concerns about the surface of the forecour, which was said to be 'sinking', but this has yet to be confirmed.

The petrol station reactivated its pumps on Saturday evening with unleaded priced at £136.7 per litre - among the cheapest fuel prices in the Preston area.

Morrisons were approached for comment.

Related topics:MorrisonsPrestonDriversFuel prices