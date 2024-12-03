'Tourist treasure trove ' selling Blackpool rock and fancy goods goes up for sale after 40 years
Described online as “a treasure trove” and “the perfect stop for tourists”, Scottie’s Got It, which occupies a spot close to North Pier between Springfield Road and Queen Street, is being offered for £45,000 by Kays Peake Property Services.
The reason for sale is that the owner is retiring after nearly 40 years.
The shop sells rock, e-cigarettes, sunglasses, soft drinks, souvenirs, toys, balls, and a host of other small items. The agent states: “ A long established leasehold fancy goods, rock and gifts shop located on the Promenade close to North Pier. Large open plan retail unit with recently installed modern suspended ceiling providing approx. 200 square meters (2150sq ft) plus toilet and store.”
The business trades from a shop that is not included in the sale, but has a 10 year lease, running since 2022. There is a parking space to the rear.