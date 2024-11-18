Lancashire seaside town named as one of UK's top 10 staycation holiday destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved Lancashire seaside holiday town has been named as one of the top 10 staycation destinations in the UK.

From Cornwall's golden coastline to the Lake District's peaks and the incredible views of Dorset, there’s plenty to explore in the UK without the need to catch a flight. Whether you’re looking to relax, explore, or adventure, staycations are a convenient and fun option for everyone.

With 52% of Brits saying ‘goodbye’ to international travel, and ‘hello’ to their homeland, UK holiday provider, Parkdean Resorts has done the research and found the most popular staycations for 2025 according to online searches around holiday-related terms.

So, if you’re ready to book a staycation for 2025, here are the places that should be on your radar when looking at offers.

1. Cornwall

With 979,500 monthly Google searches and a total rank score of 76.3, Cornwall is the trendiest destination for 2025. Surrounded by picturesque beaches and fun-filled attractions including the Eden Project and Newquay Zoo, this beautiful peninsula has lots to explore.

2. London

Ranking second with a score of 39.4, the Capital has the highest TikTok search volume at 13,109,093. Boasting iconic landmarks including Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and St Paul’s Cathedral, this historical city is perfect for a staycation filled with culture.

3. Wales

Wales takes third place in the ranking, with monthly Google searches of590,580, and a score of 33.3. Famous for its cultural and natural heritage, Wales is a must if you want to reconnect with nature during your staycation. Trecco Bay, one of the UK’s largest holiday parks and it’s an ideal spot for a memorable seaside staycation for all ages.

4. Devon

Devon is the fourth trendiest destination, with a total rank of 31.9. Torquay is ranked as the most Google-searched destination in the Devon area, which has charming beaches such as Oddicombe. The place where British cream tea originated, Devon’s beach highlights include Woolacombe and Exmouth.

5. Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight ranks fifth, with a score of 29. This island is considered the UK’s dinosaur capital because of the number of fossils that can be found in the area of Compton Bay and Yaverland Beach. Shanklin is the trendiest resort town in this area, where you can spend time on the sandy beaches, or in the Old Village.

6. Lake District

England’s largest national park, the Lake District ranks sixth with a score of 26.1, and is a popular destination for social media users, having been searched a whopping 220,273 times on TikTok. Lake Windermere offers tranquillity and breathtaking views of the peaks.

7. Norfolk

Norfolk is the seventh trendiest destination for 2025, with a ranking score of 25.5. It’s the perfect place if you are looking for a peaceful and understated getaway. Norwich offers city sightseeing and a Norman Cathedral and Castle. Head to Great Yarmouth for sandy beach walks.

8. Dorset

Dorset is ranked as eighth, with a score of 21.4. The Jurassic Coast has been recognised as a World Heritage Site; with unique rocks, fossils, and landforms, it’s an interesting destination for adventure-packed activities, such as fossil collecting.

9. Blackpool

With a score of 20.7,Blackpooljust creeps into the top ten. Located on the Irish Sea coast, this seaside town has lots of entertainment options. From Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the Tower Ballroom and Blackpool Illuminations, this is the ideal family destination.

Blackpool had 449,530 monthly holiday-related Google searches, 8,660 Instagram hashtags for ‘location + holiday’, and 168,820 TikTok hashtags based on location.

10. Manchester

Last but not least, Manchester ranks tenth with a score of20. With high TikTok searches, this vibrant northern city has lots to see and do, from the Museum of Science & Industry, to two world-famous football club stadiums. Also, less than 60 miles to the Lancashire coast, a beach day is not too far away to escape the hustle and bustle.