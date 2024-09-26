Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire company has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in overseas trade.

At a special ceremony at their global headquarters in Burnley, AMS Neve were honoured with a formal presentation of their King's Award for Enterprise for Excellence in Overseas Trade, by HRH King Charles III's representative, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire Mrs Amanda Parker JP.

AMS Neve Limited are creators of digital and analogue audio equipment found in the world's most prestigious studios worldwide, which are all designed and made in Burnley.

Their pioneering products - including many "world firsts" - have changed the way that Music, TV and Film production is carried out worldwide. AMS Neve export over 85% year upon year, to 90 countries and have been awarded four previous Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

The special ceremony included a talk about the history of the company by Managing Director Mark Crabtree OBE, plus a speech of congratulations from the Mayor of Burnley, and guests then enjoyed a demonstration of the impressive Digital Film Console mixing desk, plus a factory tour including all departments meeting staff, and a VIP preview of a new console which will be installed in Abbey Road Studios.

The Mayor of Burnley, Cllr Shah Hussain said: "It gives me great pleasure to share in the pride which we all have of the achievements of AMS Neve. The company continues to go from strength to strength and is recognised worldwide as best in class at what you do. All of you are proof that British design and engineering cannot be beaten.

"May I say on behalf of Burnley how proud we are that you are such a strong, successful and innovative company, and that you continue to train new generations and expand. We wish you every success in the future."

Mark Crabtree OBE and the AMS Neve team showing dignitaries around their manufacturing facility | nw

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, said: "I hope you are all incredibly proud because each and every one of you has contributed to this, and it wouldn't happen without you. The continual growth in exports, in innovation of product, is just astonishing. I congratulate every one of you.

"Only around 10% of applications are finally awarded the King's Award. You go through rigorous testing, with due diligence, then something like 18 or more government departments. To pass all those tests and then be awarded, it really is something to be incredibly proud of."

AMS Neve MD Mark Crabtree OBE said: "This is a lovely tribute to the team here. We're very honoured to have received this award, it really does mean a lot to us. Everybody here is very hard working, and very dedicated to what we do. To receive an award that's from the nation, from the King, is something very special indeed and means a lot to all the team. I do thank you very much indeed for presenting us with this award."

All AMS Neve products are designed and manufactured in Burnley, and 85 per cent of these are exported to more than 90 countries worldwide. You can see more about AMS Neve here: www.ams-neve.com