In the run up to Christmas we are all looking for top bargains when it comes to those festive presents.

To help, we spoke to BestCasinoSites.net expert Aiden Howe on the best tips to make the most of the Black Friday weekend.

He said: “Shopping on Black Friday is a great way to bag some amazing deals, but with most retailers pulling you in with their different offers, it can also be overwhelming. Here are my top tips..."

Shop Online:

We’ve all seen the videos of the in-store chaos Black Friday can bring, online deals are often the same as in-store, if not, sometimes better, especially via apps. And you miss the craze and long lines.

Plan Ahead

Make a shopping list of the items you want to buy and set a budget to avoid overspending. It can be wise to research the deals and discounts in advance as many retailers release their Black Friday ads online ahead of time.

Prioritise Your Shopping:

Before the shopping-spree begins, identify the high-priority items that you want most and focus on those first as you run the risk of the most popular items selling out quickly, especially if the deal is too good to miss.

Sign Up for Email Alerts:

Get ahead early and subscribe to newsletters and email alerts from your favourite retailers as they may send you exclusive Black Friday deals and even early access.

Follow Your Favourite Stores on Social Media:

Many, if not all, retailers announce their deals and promos via their social media accounts. Following them may give you access to the most exclusive deals of the weekend - and don’t forget to turn on notifications.

Use Price Comparison Websites:

Don’t be afraid to utilise price comparison websites and apps to ensure you're getting the best deal. By comparing prices from different retailers you'll be sure to uncover the lowest price.

Check Return and Exchange Policies:

Before getting carried away, it’s important to be aware of the return and exchange policies for the items you purchase, especially when you're buying gifts. Some Black Friday deals may seem too good to be true as they have more restrictive return policies.

Stay Safe:

Try not to get too carried away and be wary of phishing emails or websites that are trying to scam you. Be cautious when shopping online and only shop on secure and reputable websites.

Cyber Monday:

It’s not over! Don't forget about Cyber Monday, which often features excellent online specials, and you may even find additional discounts.