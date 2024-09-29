TikTok star Kitty Harris to play Cinderella in Blackpool Grand's panto this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kitty Harris shall go to the ball!

Stage and social media sensation Kitty Harris will thrill her millions of TikTok followers as she steps into Cinderella’s iconic glass slippers for Blackpool Grand Theatre’s fantastic family pantomime this year.

From Friday, December 6 to Sunday, January 5, Blackpool’s very own Kitty Harris, who has become world famous on TikTok for her hilarious comedy sketches and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her daily life, will take to the stage.

Her unique blend of humour and storytelling has even earned her a 1.2million followers.

The talented performer is also trained in musical theatre and has already graced the stage in top musicals from Greatest Days to Chicago and is currently starring in the smash-hit UK tour of Burlesque the Musical.

As Kitty steps onto the famous Blackpool Grand Theatre stage for the first time this festive season it will also mark a very special moment in entertainment history, as she will appear at the very same theatre where her father - the late ventriloquist Keith Harris - performed to delighted audiences for many years with his hilarious puppets Orville the Duck and Cuddles the Monkey.

Keith also still holds the record for the number of seats sold in a summer season at the Grand Theatre for his legendary five-month run in 1983!

Kitty is overjoyed to be joining TV favourite Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation St, Emmerdale,) and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle in Cinderella’s magnificent tale of rags to riches.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be in my hometown this Christmas for the pantomime season. It’s been a dream of mine since I was young to perform at the beautiful Grand Theatre. I’m so excited to work with this talented cast and to see some familiar faces in the audience!”

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said of Kitty’s casting: “We are thrilled to welcome Kitty to our Grand pantomime family. Her father Keith was a legend in British entertainment and an important part of this theatre’s history. It’s wonderful to see Kitty following in his footsteps, bringing her talent, charm, and incredible digital flair to this timeless role. We’re confident Kitty will bring Cinderella to life in a way that will captivate both young and old alike. Don’t miss out on all the fun!”

The Blackpool Grand pantomime is always a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained! This year’s Cinderella is truly a festive treat for all the family you won’t want to miss!

Cinderella would love to go to the ball, but the Ugly Sisters, Melody and Harmony Hard-Up, have other ideas and they wickedly tear up Cinderella’s invitation! But all may not be lost! Can Cinderella’s ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’ Buttons, and her magical Fairy Godmother get Cinders to the ball? But she must be home by the stroke of midnight, or her true identity will be revealed to all…

Pantomime Producer, Martin Dodd of UK Productions, said: “Kitty is the perfect fit to slip into Cinderella’s famous shoes. She has such an infectious charisma and connection with audiences both on stage and online, and this exciting blend of tradition with the modern world is what pantomime is all about. We know Kitty and all the sparkling cast of Cinderella will make this year’s Grand pantomime truly magical this Christmas.”

Book now as tickets are already selling fast with some performances already offering limited availability.

Please call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Matinee and evening performances available.

Accessible performances will also be available, with an extra special relaxed pantomime performance on Sunday 29 December at 5pm.