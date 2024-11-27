Today is Lancashire Day, which commemorates the day in 1295 when Lancashire first sent representatives to Parliament, to attend the Model Parliament of King Edward I.

It was first held in 1996 and, to mark this year’s event, talented photographer Neil Cross arranged a special Lancashire Day photoshoot with Lancashire actress Kitty Harris.

The shoot pays homage to the Oscar-winning 1999 movie American Beauty starring Mena Suvari, Kevin Spacey and Annette Benning, and features more than 25,000 silk red rose petals which took nine hours to prepare.

The rose petals were provided by Freckleton florist Margaret Mason, who helped to pluck them and after the photo shoot they filled three sacks.

Kitty, 23, whose father was television entertainer and ventriliquist Keith Harris, is starring in the title role at this year’s production of Cinderella at the Blackpool Grand Theatre from Friday, December 6, to Sunday, January 5.

Her hilarious TikTok comedy sketches and behind-thescenes glimpses into her daily life have earned her 1.2m followers.