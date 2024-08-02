Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A student influencer who travels around various places giving ratings out of 10 on his TikTok has given his verdict on Lancashire places.

Jonti Richardson-Jones, who goes by the username @j0nti on the social media platform, has received more than 100,000 followers through his reviews. The 19-year-old from Wigan, has visited various places on his travels including Preston, Coppull and Chorley - but what did he make of them?

In his video about Preston he said he was impressed that the Subway sandwich shop stayed open 24 hours.

Venturing into a pub, a person asked him what he rated the town to which he replied a four out of 10. However, when challenged to give it higher than that, he amended his rating to a six.

Chorley was given high praise for its Mormon church and Big Ben clock and the fact that the Chorley Markets were all open on his visit.

Chorley came out on top. | Jonti Richardson-Jones

He rated the town an imoressive 9/10.

However, one place that didn’t fare too well on his visit was Coppull as he said it smelt like a family pack of ‘cheese and onion crisps’ and ‘really ponged’.

He rated it a 4.5/10.