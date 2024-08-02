Currently, 11 cats and dogs need rehomed including Archie the dog and Hendrix the cat.
Take a look at the adorable pictures and see if any of them would make your family complete.
At the time of going to press all information regarding these animals was correct.
If you are interested in learning more about any of them and their availabilty, contact the branch on 01772 792553.
1. RSPCA animals in need of loving homes
Meet some of the gorgeous animals currently residing at the RSPCA Preston branch that are desperate need of a loving home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Coco
Meet Coco - a timid three-year-old domestic short hair Tortie. She is a very curious young lady who loves being stroked. She is looking for a home with cat savvy children of primary school age or above and can live with other cats but no dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Hugo
Hugo is a shy but loving three year old grey boy. Hugo is quite partial to head scratches. He is looking for a home where he is the only pet. Hugo can live with cat savvy children 11+ that understand his boundaries and can give him the space he needs whilst settling in. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Hendrix
Hendrix is a timind four-year-old black and white domestic short haired boy. He was a stray and found trapped with a female cat and kittens so he hasn't had the best start to his life. Hendrix is looking for a home where he is the only cat for now as he's shown no interest at the centre with meeting new cats - No dogs in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston